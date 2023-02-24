Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.
Copart Price Performance
CPRT stock opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. Copart has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35.
Institutional Trading of Copart
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Copart by 163.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Copart Company Profile
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
