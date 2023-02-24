Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Copart from $68.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Copart to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Copart to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

CPRT stock opened at $69.60 on Tuesday. Copart has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $33.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.93 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average of $61.35.

Copart ( NASDAQ:CPRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.05. Copart had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $956.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $934.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Copart will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Copart during the second quarter worth $28,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Copart by 1,003.8% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Copart during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Copart by 163.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. 45.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

