Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CRBP opened at $2.80 on Monday. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $2.62 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $11.68 million, a PE ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corbus Pharmaceuticals
About Corbus Pharmaceuticals
Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. Its products include candidate, Lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Corbus Pharmaceuticals (CRBP)
