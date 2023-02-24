Corner Growth Acquisition (OTCMKTS:COOLU) Stock Price Up 1.5%

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:COOLU – Get Rating) shares shot up 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $10.23 and last traded at $10.23. 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 642 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.08.

Corner Growth Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corner Growth Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COOLU. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 80.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Corner Growth Acquisition by 6.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 53,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period.

Corner Growth Acquisition Company Profile

Corner Growth Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

