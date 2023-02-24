Corus Entertainment (TSE:CJR.B) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.89

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSE:CJR.B – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$1.89 and last traded at C$1.92, with a volume of 475974 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.93.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CJR.B. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Corus Entertainment from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Monday, January 16th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Corus Entertainment from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$2.75 to C$2.60 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$4.50 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corus Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$3.21.

The company has a market cap of C$376.45 million, a P/E ratio of 2.80, a PEG ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.07.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates through two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 44 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

