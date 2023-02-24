CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. decreased its position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 36.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 400,343 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 228,857 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.10% of CoStar Group worth $27,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CoStar Group by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 8,253 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,427,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in CoStar Group by 32.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.25.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

About CoStar Group

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $70.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $77.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 15.36. CoStar Group, Inc. has a one year low of $51.44 and a one year high of $85.37. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

