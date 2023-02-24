CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.47. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.46 billion-$2.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.50 billion. CoStar Group also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.06-1.09 EPS.

CoStar Group Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSGP opened at $70.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day moving average is $76.45. CoStar Group has a 1 year low of $53.25 and a 1 year high of $85.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 13.92 and a quick ratio of 15.36.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on CSGP shares. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $86.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSGP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,757,886 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,315,223,000 after purchasing an additional 204,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 2.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,429,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $509,214,000 after purchasing an additional 180,066 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,866,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 51.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,477,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 343.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,913,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,074,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Featured Stories

