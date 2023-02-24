CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.25-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$580.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.62 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.06-$1.09 EPS.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $70.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.45. CoStar Group has a twelve month low of $53.25 and a twelve month high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $86.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CoStar Group

About CoStar Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoStar Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 504.5% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Aspen Grove Capital LLC acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, STF Management LP acquired a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

Further Reading

