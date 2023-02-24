CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.25-$0.26 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$580.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $585.62 million. CoStar Group also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.06-$1.09 EPS.

CSGP opened at $70.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.48 and a 200 day moving average of $76.45. CoStar Group has a 52-week low of $53.25 and a 52-week high of $85.37. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 13.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $28.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.06, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.86.

CSGP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CoStar Group in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reiterated a buy rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Friday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on CoStar Group from $84.00 to $68.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on CoStar Group to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $86.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSGP. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CoStar Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 504.5% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspen Grove Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CoStar Group during the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

