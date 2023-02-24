Covestro (ETR:1COV) PT Set at €60.00 by Barclays

Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) has been assigned a €60.00 ($63.83) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.03% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €45.00 ($47.87) price objective on shares of Covestro in a report on Monday, January 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on Covestro in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Oddo Bhf set a €33.00 ($35.11) target price on Covestro in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on shares of Covestro in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on shares of Covestro in a report on Wednesday, February 15th.

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €41.37 ($44.01) on Wednesday. Covestro has a twelve month low of €27.69 ($29.46) and a twelve month high of €53.48 ($56.89). The stock has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €40.52 and a 200 day moving average price of €35.79.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

