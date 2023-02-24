Cowen Increases Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target to $100.00

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Splunk from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Splunk from $115.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Splunk to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Splunk from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $118.18.

Shares of SPLK opened at $103.82 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.26 and a beta of 1.30. Splunk has a 12-month low of $65.00 and a 12-month high of $150.79.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The software company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.72. The company had revenue of $929.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.91 million. Analysts predict that Splunk will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.13, for a total transaction of $88,130.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 122,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,835,847.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 179.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Splunk during the second quarter worth about $29,000. 85.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

