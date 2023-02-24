Credit Suisse Group Increases BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) Price Target to $67.00

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BWXT. Maxim Group upped their price target on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

BWX Technologies Stock Performance

BWX Technologies stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $61.00. 253,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 455,933. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.67. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. BWX Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $45.78 and a fifty-two week high of $62.84.

Institutional Trading of BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.18 million. BWX Technologies had a return on equity of 42.67% and a net margin of 14.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BWX Technologies will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of BWX Technologies by 199.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 711,343 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,315,000 after acquiring an additional 473,399 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 173.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 710,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,256,000 after purchasing an additional 450,879 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 151.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 737,554 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,725,000 after buying an additional 443,758 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $20,392,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of BWX Technologies by 113.0% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 618,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,091,000 after buying an additional 328,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.33% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

