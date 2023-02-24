Credit Suisse Group Lowers Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Price Target to $214.00

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $219.00 to $214.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 43.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.33.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Down 2.1 %

NYSE:VAC traded down $3.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $148.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 395,844. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 2.06. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a one year low of $110.08 and a one year high of $165.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.20 and its 200-day moving average is $143.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 12.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

