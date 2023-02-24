Creditcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $107.19 Million (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $107.19 million and $7.17 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.51 or 0.00002217 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004289 BTC.
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001089 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000610 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00012460 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000144 BTC.
Creditcoin Profile
Creditcoin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 208,464,279 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Creditcoin
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Creditcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Creditcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.