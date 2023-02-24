CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,309.47

CRH plc (LON:CRH – Get Rating) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,309.47 ($39.85) and traded as high as GBX 3,867 ($46.57). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,859.50 ($46.48), with a volume of 552,987 shares changing hands.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CRH from GBX 4,435 ($53.41) to GBX 4,545 ($54.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3,631.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3,313.40. The stock has a market cap of £28.68 billion, a PE ratio of 1,300.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.45.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, blocks and kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

