Critical Comparison: Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY) vs. Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER)

Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY – Get Rating) and Sterling Check (NASDAQ:STER – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Sphere 3D and Sterling Check’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sphere 3D $3.72 million 8.53 -$17.29 million ($1.33) -0.33 Sterling Check $641.88 million 1.92 -$18.53 million $0.30 42.40

Sphere 3D has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sterling Check. Sphere 3D is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sterling Check, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

1.2% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.5% of Sterling Check shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Sphere 3D shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Sterling Check shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Sphere 3D and Sterling Check’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sphere 3D -1,556.12% -43.40% -34.83% Sterling Check 3.87% 12.52% 6.51%

Risk and Volatility

Sphere 3D has a beta of 2.46, meaning that its share price is 146% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sterling Check has a beta of 0.27, meaning that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sphere 3D and Sterling Check, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sphere 3D 0 0 0 0 N/A Sterling Check 0 2 4 0 2.67

Sterling Check has a consensus target price of $17.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.58%. Given Sterling Check’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sterling Check is more favorable than Sphere 3D.

Summary

Sterling Check beats Sphere 3D on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sphere 3D

Sphere 3D Corp. engages in the provision of solutions for stand-alone storage and technologies that converge the traditional silos of computation, storage and network into one integrated hyper-converged or converged solution. It offers solutions to the call centers, education, healthcare, professional firms, and telecommunication industries. The company was founded on May 2, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Sterling Check

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background and identity verification services in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers identity verification services, such as telecom and device verification, identification document verification, facial recognition with biometric matching, social security number verification, and live video chat identification proofing; fingerprinting; background checks, including criminal record checks, sex offender registries, civil court records, motor vehicle and driving license records, executive investigations, credit reports, social media searches, and contingent workforce solutions; liens, judgments, and bankruptcies; and sanctions, risk, and compliance checks. It also provides credential verification services, which include employment verification, education verification, credential verification, professional reference checks, and department of transportation; drug and health screening; onboarding solutions, including Sterling I-9 that integrates a suite of screening and onboarding services and onboarding forms; and workforce, medical license, and motor vehicle records monitoring solutions. The company's services are delivered through its cloud-based technology platform that empowers organizations with real-time and data-driven insights to conduct and manage their employment screening programs. It serves a client base in a range of industries, such as healthcare, gig economy, financial and business services, industrials, retail, contingent, technology, media and entertainment, transportation and logistics, hospitality, education, and government. The company was formerly known as Sterling Ultimate Parent Corp. and changed its name to Sterling Check Corp. in August 2021. Sterling Check Corp. was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

