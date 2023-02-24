Critical Review: Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL) vs. Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC)

Smart for Life (NASDAQ:SMFL – Get Rating) and Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Smart for Life and Canopy Growth’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart for Life $18.33 million 0.37 -$7.77 million N/A N/A Canopy Growth $415.09 million 2.84 -$241.08 million ($6.01) -0.40

Smart for Life has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Canopy Growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart for Life 0 0 1 0 3.00 Canopy Growth 6 5 3 0 1.79

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Smart for Life and Canopy Growth, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Smart for Life currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 4,445.45%. Canopy Growth has a consensus price target of $4.53, indicating a potential upside of 90.15%. Given Smart for Life’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Smart for Life is more favorable than Canopy Growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smart for Life and Canopy Growth’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart for Life -139.56% -1,377.59% -94.78% Canopy Growth -721.40% -46.02% -24.62%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Smart for Life shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.7% of Smart for Life shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Canopy Growth shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canopy Growth beats Smart for Life on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smart for Life

Smart for Life, Inc. acquires, develops, manufactures, operates, markets, and sells nutraceutical and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers natural health and wellness meal replacement products, including nutrition bars, cookies, soups and shakes, vitamins, and supplements; dietary supplements; nutritional supplements for athletes and active lifestyle consumers comprising powders, tablets, and soft gels; and various nutritional supplements. It sells its products through online market platforms. The company was formerly known as Bonne Santé Group, Inc. and changed its name to Smart for Life, Inc. in August 2021. Smart for Life, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Miami, Florida.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits. The Other Consumer Products segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of consumer products by Storz & Bickel, This Works, BioSteel, and other ancillary revenue sources. It focuses on the treatment of chronic pain, seizures, muscle spasms, nausea, and loss of appetite. The company was founded by Bruce Linton on August 5, 2009 and is headquartered in Smith Falls, Canada.

