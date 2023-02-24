Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.70-$0.80 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.76. The company issued revenue guidance of $590.00 million-$600.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $574.38 million. Cross Country Healthcare also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.70-0.80 EPS.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 4.0 %

NASDAQ CCRN traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 590,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,978. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.37. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $961.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.04.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The business had revenue of $628.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Cross Country Healthcare’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Cross Country Healthcare

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.25.

In related news, VP Cynthia Ann Grieco sold 1,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $430,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 95.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cross Country Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.