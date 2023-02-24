Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cryoport updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. 535,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,591. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96.

In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CYRX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cryoport by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,305 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $122,720,000 after purchasing an additional 159,133 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 17.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,228,313 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $112,700,000 after acquiring an additional 485,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,028,269 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $105,718,000 after acquiring an additional 59,877 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,700 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $25,222,000 after acquiring an additional 66,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cryoport by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,207,444 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,152,000 after acquiring an additional 216,590 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CYRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

