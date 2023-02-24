Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Cryoport (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.03), Briefing.com reports. Cryoport had a negative net margin of 123.41% and a negative return on equity of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $60.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.32) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Cryoport updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.
Cryoport Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CYRX traded up $1.87 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.47. 535,682 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 444,591. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.65. Cryoport has a 12 month low of $15.63 and a 12 month high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cryoport
In other news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $142,317.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
CYRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Cryoport from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th.
Cryoport Company Profile
CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.
