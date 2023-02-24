CTO Realty Growth’s (CTO) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $23.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $25.00. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.35% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research firms have also commented on CTO. BTIG Research reduced their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. TheStreet downgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James dropped their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Jonestrading lowered their target price on CTO Realty Growth from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on CTO Realty Growth from $24.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CTO Realty Growth currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.
CTO Realty Growth Price Performance
NYSE:CTO traded down $1.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.51. The stock had a trading volume of 562,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,402. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.93 million, a PE ratio of 99.12 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 4.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.58. CTO Realty Growth has a 52 week low of $16.88 and a 52 week high of $23.07.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc operates as a real estate company. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Daytona Beach, FL.
