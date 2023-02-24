CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-0.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.64. CubeSmart also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.64-$2.71 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group cut CubeSmart from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set an outperform rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $48.43.

CubeSmart Stock Performance

Shares of CUBE stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $45.72. 3,703,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,216,370. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $54.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.79.

CubeSmart Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 171.93%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in CubeSmart by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Featured Stories

