CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Stock Price Up 2.9%

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.92 and last traded at $45.45. Approximately 300,781 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 2,121,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CUBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $53.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $58.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CubeSmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

CubeSmart Trading Up 4.1 %

The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CubeSmart

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 171.93%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBE. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $342,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 370.5% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 234,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after buying an additional 184,485 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 46.3% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $668,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in CubeSmart by 9.8% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 49,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 4,408 shares during the period. Finally, Decatur Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the third quarter valued at $1,323,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

