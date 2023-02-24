Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 402,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 381,908 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $14,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PBF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in PBF Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in PBF Energy by 17.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Price Performance

Shares of PBF Energy stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.75 and a 200 day moving average of $39.16. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.07 and a 52 week high of $49.00.

PBF Energy Announces Dividend

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by ($0.54). The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.71 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 72.79% and a net margin of 6.14%. PBF Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PBF Energy from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded PBF Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PBF Energy from $53.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded PBF Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $59.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.69.

PBF Energy Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

See Also

