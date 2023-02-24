Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases 59,338 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 157,192 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 59,338 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Northern Trust worth $13,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northern Trust by 48.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,612,225 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $444,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,377 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 1,080.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 600,908 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,974,000 after purchasing an additional 550,006 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,711,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,644,763,000 after purchasing an additional 457,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Northern Trust by 24.1% in the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,309,603 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,830,000 after purchasing an additional 448,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Northern Trust news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,764 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.98, for a total value of $171,072.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,980.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $93.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.07. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $76.15 and a one year high of $121.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The asset manager reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.10). The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTRS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $97.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.05.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

