cVault.finance (CORE) Market Cap Reaches $33.38 Million

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. One cVault.finance token can now be bought for $3,337.90 or 0.14000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $33.38 million and approximately $2,529.50 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, cVault.finance has traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get cVault.finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0770 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $100.99 or 0.00425266 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000104 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,689.47 or 0.28170371 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000039 BTC.

About cVault.finance

cVault.finance’s genesis date was September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. cVault.finance’s official website is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for cVault.finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for cVault.finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.