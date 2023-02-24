Cyclerion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYCN) Shares Down 9.8%

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN – Get Rating) was down 9.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.61. Approximately 114,142 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 115,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.68.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Stock Down 9.8 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cyclerion Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cyclerion Therapeutics by 25.9% during the second quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 126,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 25,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.50% of the company’s stock.

Cyclerion Therapeutics Company Profile

Cyclerion Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for serious and orphan diseases, through the use of soluble guanylate cyclase (sGC) pharmacology. Its product pipeline includes several sGC stimulators, a small molecules that act synergistically with nitric oxide on sGC to boost production of cyclic guanosine monophosphate (cGMP).

