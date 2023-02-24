DA Davidson Weighs in on HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HomeTrust Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $3.05 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.00 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 21.69%.

HomeTrust Bancshares Stock Up 0.4 %

Several other brokerages have also commented on HTBI. Janney Montgomery Scott raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

HTBI stock opened at $28.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.48. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 52 week low of $21.55 and a 52 week high of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $456.39 million, a P/E ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HomeTrust Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HTBI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4,353.7% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 156.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 2,819.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. 58.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HomeTrust Bancshares

In other news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 6,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $170,826.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,147,516.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tony J. Vuncannon sold 6,947 shares of HomeTrust Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total transaction of $170,826.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 46,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,147,516.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Marty T. Caywood sold 825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $25,137.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $277,916.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 108,175 shares of company stock worth $2,864,699. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HomeTrust Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 16.67%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

(Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It is involved in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.