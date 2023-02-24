DAO Maker Price Tops $1.38 on Major Exchanges (DAO)

DAO Maker (DAO) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 24th. During the last week, DAO Maker has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. DAO Maker has a market cap of $204.32 million and $3.12 million worth of DAO Maker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAO Maker token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.38 or 0.00005943 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About DAO Maker

DAO Maker launched on February 9th, 2021. DAO Maker’s total supply is 274,810,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,992,000 tokens. DAO Maker’s official Twitter account is @thedaomaker and its Facebook page is accessible here. DAO Maker’s official message board is medium.com/daomaker. DAO Maker’s official website is daomaker.com.

DAO Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DAO Maker Token is the governance token of the DAO Maker Ecosystem built on Ethereum, allowing holders to govern the ecosystem. The DAO Maker Token aims to create a decentralized ecosystem, enabling a go-to platform for retail venture investing in equity and tokens.DAO Maker creates growth technologies and funding frameworks for startups, while simultaneously reducing risks for investors.”

