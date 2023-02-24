DC Investments Management LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE)

DC Investments Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,045 shares during the period. Children’s Place comprises about 6.7% of DC Investments Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. DC Investments Management LLC owned 0.73% of Children’s Place worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Children’s Place during the 3rd quarter worth about $947,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Children’s Place in the 3rd quarter worth $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 363.1% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 209,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,466,000 after purchasing an additional 164,123 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Children’s Place by 464.5% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 21,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NinePointTwo Capital LLC bought a new position in Children’s Place during the third quarter worth about $261,000. 98.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLCE traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.98. 80,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 430,528. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.71. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a one year low of $29.20 and a one year high of $65.41. The stock has a market cap of $501.19 million, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Children’s Place Profile

PLCE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on Children’s Place to $50.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Children’s Place from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut shares of Children’s Place from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.80.

(Get Rating)

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.