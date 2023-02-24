DC Investments Management LLC Makes New $784,000 Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. Tenable comprises about 1.8% of DC Investments Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Tenable by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Tenable in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Tenable by 590.7% during the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Tenable by 26.3% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable Price Performance

Shares of TENB traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.92. The stock had a trading volume of 164,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 897,502. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $63.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative return on equity of 31.69% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $184.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.62 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,163,404.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 1,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.88, for a total value of $84,216.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 167,057 shares in the company, valued at $7,163,404.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Alex Tosheff sold 6,000 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.48, for a total value of $254,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares in the company, valued at $238,440.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,635 shares of company stock worth $1,022,036 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TENB shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Tenable from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Tenable from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Tenable from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.31.

Tenable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TENB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.