Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD) Stake Lifted by Shaolin Capital Management LLC

Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV (NASDAQ:DCRD – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,048,519 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98,519 shares during the period. Shaolin Capital Management LLC owned 2.65% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 86.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,332,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after buying an additional 618,340 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 946,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,406,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 22.2% in the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 818,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after acquiring an additional 148,448 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,040,000. Finally, Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 679,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,827,000 after purchasing an additional 344,962 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV Stock Up 12.5 %

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.33. 6,791 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,146. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $12.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.09.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. IV

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation IV does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in energy and agriculture, industrials, transportation, and commercial and residential sectors.

