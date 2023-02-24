Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) PT Lowered to $15.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on DH. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Definitive Healthcare from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.33.

NASDAQ DH traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.25. The stock had a trading volume of 760,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,572. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -44.04, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.52. Definitive Healthcare has a 12 month low of $9.53 and a 12 month high of $30.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DH. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 151.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 27.9% in the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 4,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 2,358.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare by 81.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

