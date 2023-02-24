Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Definitive Healthcare (NASDAQ:DH – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.03-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $56.5-58.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $59.53 million. Definitive Healthcare also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.19-$0.23 EPS.

Definitive Healthcare Stock Down 0.7 %

Definitive Healthcare stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.02. 1,603,765 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 708,610. Definitive Healthcare has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $30.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.37, a P/E/G ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.61.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Definitive Healthcare from $31.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Definitive Healthcare from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Definitive Healthcare to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Definitive Healthcare in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

Institutional Trading of Definitive Healthcare

Definitive Healthcare Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DH. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 37.4% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Definitive Healthcare by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 17,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Definitive Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Definitive Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $131,000.

Definitive Healthcare Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare commercial intelligence in the United States. Its solutions provide information on healthcare providers and their activities to help its customers in the area ranging from product development to go-to-market planning, and sales and marketing execution.

