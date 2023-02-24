Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Shares Down 1.4%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 45,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 45,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bulldog Investors LLP boosted its holdings in Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 59.6% during the third quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 499,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 186,516 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,238,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the third quarter valued at about $468,000. CSS LLC IL acquired a new position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $305,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 76,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after buying an additional 38,719 shares during the last quarter.

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

