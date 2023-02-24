Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX) Shares Down 1.4%

Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSE:DEX – Get Rating) shares were down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.61 and last traded at $7.65. Approximately 45,989 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 45,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.76.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.80.
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is an increase from Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
About Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund
Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment management company. It intends to seek current income with capital appreciation. The company was founded on June 29, 2007 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund (DEX)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delaware Enhanced Global Dividend and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.