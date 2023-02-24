Delphia USA Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,591,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,858,000 after buying an additional 371,366 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,301,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,010,000 after buying an additional 153,512 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Marriott International by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,350,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,693,000 after buying an additional 1,055,986 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Marriott International by 1,066.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,157,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,202,000 after buying an additional 1,972,684 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,700,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,311,000 after purchasing an additional 12,214 shares during the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MAR. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.21.

NASDAQ MAR traded down $2.73 on Friday, hitting $169.21. 200,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,763,191. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $163.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.93. The company has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $195.90.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a boost from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.04%.

Marriott International announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total transaction of $1,345,368.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Marriott International news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 5,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.18, for a total transaction of $1,032,972.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,696,483.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 7,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.02, for a total value of $1,345,368.42. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,801,173.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

