Delphia USA Inc. Decreases Position in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Delphia USA Inc. trimmed its stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Cal-Maine Foods were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CALM. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 118.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 795.2% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 564 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 34.5% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cal-Maine Foods in the third quarter valued at $61,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Letitia Callender Hughes sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.70, for a total value of $64,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,337,166.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 13.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cal-Maine Foods Stock Performance

Cal-Maine Foods stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 891,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of -0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.81 and its 200 day moving average is $56.75. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.08 and a 1-year high of $65.32.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. This is a positive change from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.67%.

Cal-Maine Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

Recommended Stories

