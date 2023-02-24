Delphia USA Inc. Has $345,000 Holdings in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Delphia USA Inc. lessened its position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) by 39.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,920 shares of the coal producer’s stock after selling 9,134 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Peabody Energy were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 11.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,762 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $705,000. X Square Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 10.3% during the third quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 172,374 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 16,050 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 4.0% during the third quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC now owns 320,855 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $7,964,000 after buying an additional 12,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,052,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Peabody Energy

In other Peabody Energy news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $7,929,048.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,610,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,349,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 249,970 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $7,929,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,610,000 shares in the company, valued at $812,349,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Spurbeck sold 6,219 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.65, for a total value of $153,298.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 63,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,567,197.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,655,572 shares of company stock worth $109,378,237 over the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Stock Performance

Peabody Energy stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.05. 878,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,972,988. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Peabody Energy Co. has a one year low of $14.34 and a one year high of $33.29.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The coal producer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $2.10. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Peabody Energy had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 26.04%. The business’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BTU. Benchmark lifted their target price on Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on Peabody Energy from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Peabody Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating).

