Delphia USA Inc. Sells 1,222 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Delphia USA Inc. cut its position in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,073 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,222 shares during the quarter. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,359,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Datadog by 46.9% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 48,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,312,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth $596,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Datadog in the third quarter worth $8,954,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Datadog by 4.3% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Macquarie assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Datadog from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.45.

Datadog Stock Down 3.8 %

Insider Activity

DDOG stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.72. 880,232 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,266,950. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $166.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.64.

In other Datadog news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total transaction of $214,411.99. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 149,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,138,676.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.62, for a total value of $7,075,328.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,282 shares in the company, valued at $20,099,958.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 441,162 shares of company stock worth $33,240,688 over the last quarter. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Datadog

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Articles

