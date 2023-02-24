Delphia USA Inc. Sells 1,605 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Delphia USA Inc. trimmed its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,857 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,605 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s makes up about 0.8% of Delphia USA Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after buying an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

MCD stock traded down $3.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $263.63. 400,447 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,729,447. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $262.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $193.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 72.81%.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

See Also

