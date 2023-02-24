Delphia USA Inc. Sells 487 Shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Delphia USA Inc. trimmed its position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc.’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 771 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in United Natural Foods by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 5,250 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $199,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,303 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,514. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Christopher P. Testa sold 27,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total transaction of $1,132,322.74. Following the transaction, the president now owns 124,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,061,337.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,681 shares of company stock worth $1,930,613. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNFI shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on United Natural Foods from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Natural Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.17.

UNFI stock traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $40.61. 19,855 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 356,022. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.13. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.90 and a 1-year high of $49.56.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.01). United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $7.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

