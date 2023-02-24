Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Downgraded to “Hold” at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Oddo Bhf cut shares of Demant A/S from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a 188.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Demant A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $229.00.

Shares of WILLF opened at $30.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.94. Demant A/S has a fifty-two week low of $22.93 and a fifty-two week high of $43.90.

Demant A/S develops, manufactures and sells products and equipment designed to aid the hearing and communication of individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Hearing Healthcare and Communications. The Hearing Healthcare segment is further focused on following business areasHearing Aids, Hearing Care, Hearing Implants and Diagnostics, which provides Hearing Healthcare solutions involving manufacturing, servicing and sale of hearing aids and implants, as well as Diagnostics products and services.

