Derwent London (LON:DLN) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2,385.59

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,385.59 ($28.73) and traded as high as GBX 2,580 ($31.07). Derwent London shares last traded at GBX 2,548 ($30.68), with a volume of 103,485 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLN. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,500 ($30.11) price objective on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,800 ($33.72) to GBX 2,450 ($29.50) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Derwent London presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,881.20 ($34.70).

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,522.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,386.82. The company has a market cap of £2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 1,076.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.84.

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

