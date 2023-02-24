Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €75.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($79.79) price objective on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on G24. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €61.00 ($64.89) price target on Scout24 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. UBS Group set a €57.30 ($60.96) price target on Scout24 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €57.00 ($60.64) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($75.53) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €51.50 ($54.79) price objective on Scout24 in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

Scout24 Stock Performance

ETR G24 opened at €51.62 ($54.91) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.52. Scout24 has a twelve month low of €46.12 ($49.06) and a twelve month high of €62.42 ($66.40). The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €50.48 and a 200 day moving average of €53.12.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

