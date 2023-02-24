Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target to $31.00

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target suggests a potential upside of 89.49% from the stock’s current price.

NOVA has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Northland Securities raised their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Stock Down 6.7 %

Sunnova Energy International stock traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,444,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,509. The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.07 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.43. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

About Sunnova Energy International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth $58,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sunnova Energy International in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International, Inc operates as a residential energy service provider. It offers solar energy systems, electric vehicle chargers, and home solar protection. The company was founded by William Jackson Berger in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.