Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €25.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €25.00 ($26.60) target price by Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 17.92% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($27.66) target price on Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.00 ($26.60) price target on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €28.00 ($29.79) price objective on Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays set a €25.00 ($26.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a research report on Thursday.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of FRA:DTE opened at €21.20 ($22.55) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €19.92 and a 200 day moving average of €19.21. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of €12.72 ($13.53) and a 12 month high of €18.13 ($19.29).

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

