dForce USD (USX) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $165.72 Million

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $0.99 or 0.00004294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $165.72 million and approximately $11,887.04 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $91.38 or 0.00394428 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00028331 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00014587 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000838 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00017454 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000412 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About dForce USD

dForce USD is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 166,578,621 tokens. dForce USD’s official website is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet.

Buying and Selling dForce USD

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99725531 USD and is down -2.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $14,354.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

