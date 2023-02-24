DHT (NYSE:DHT) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.49

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 2229101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.
DHT Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.
DHT Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.24%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 400.01%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 182.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 44,469 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 368.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 206,039 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About DHT
DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DHT (DHT)
- Carvana Skidding On Revenue Decrease, Heavy Debt Burden
- What Are Consumer Staples Stocks?
- Is Rocky Brands Dividend A Good Fit For Your Portfolio?
- Beyond Meat Stock Is Not Beyond Hope
- Analysts Holding As Pfizer Waits On Two Phase 3 Studies
Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.