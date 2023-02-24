DHT (NYSE:DHT) Sets New 52-Week High at $11.49

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $11.49 and last traded at $11.48, with a volume of 2229101 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded DHT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of DHT in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of -0.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.86.

DHT Increases Dividend

DHT ( NYSE:DHT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The shipping company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $116.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.42 million. DHT had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 13.55%. DHT’s quarterly revenue was up 136.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from DHT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.24%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is 400.01%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DHT

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DHT. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 182.4% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,855 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 44,469 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $3,502,000. PDT Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DHT by 368.3% during the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 261,989 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 206,039 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth approximately $883,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the third quarter worth approximately $90,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About DHT

(Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.