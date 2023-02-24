DiaMedica Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:DMCAF) Trading Down 1.2%

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:DMCAF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 1.2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.71. 13,330 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 131,151 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.46.

About DiaMedica Therapeutics

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications.

