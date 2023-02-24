Diploma’s (DPLM) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 3,360 ($40.46) price target on the stock.

DPLM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an outperform rating and issued a GBX 2,150 ($25.89) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 2,450 ($29.50) to GBX 2,700 ($32.51) and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 2,450 ($29.50) target price on shares of Diploma in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 3,290 ($39.62) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,790 ($33.60).

Get Diploma alerts:

Diploma Stock Down 0.4 %

DPLM stock opened at GBX 2,766 ($33.31) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.80. Diploma has a 1 year low of GBX 2,090 ($25.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,022 ($36.39). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2,821.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,672.94. The firm has a market cap of £3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3,639.47, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.72.

Diploma Increases Dividend

About Diploma

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were paid a GBX 38.80 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 19th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Diploma’s previous dividend of $15.00. Diploma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7,105.26%.

(Get Rating)

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.