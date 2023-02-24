DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.23 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. DMC Global updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

DMC Global Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. 141,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,658. The company has a market capitalization of $497.43 million, a PE ratio of -134.84 and a beta of 1.65. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DMC Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About DMC Global

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BOOM. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in DMC Global by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,105,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,726,000 after acquiring an additional 104,082 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DMC Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,355,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,358,000 after acquiring an additional 46,796 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in DMC Global by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 805,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,572,000 after acquiring an additional 118,793 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in DMC Global by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 621,251 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,313 shares during the period. 85.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.

Read More

