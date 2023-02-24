DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.08), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $175.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.23 million. DMC Global had a return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 143.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. DMC Global updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
DMC Global Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ:BOOM traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.47. 141,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,658. The company has a market capitalization of $497.43 million, a PE ratio of -134.84 and a beta of 1.65. DMC Global has a 52-week low of $13.95 and a 52-week high of $35.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.26.
Several analysts have weighed in on BOOM shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 13th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on DMC Global in a report on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock.
DMC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of technical products and services in the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. The NobelClad segment produces explosion-welded clad metal plates for the construction of corrosion resistant industrial processing equipment and specialized transition joints.
