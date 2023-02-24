Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.91-$2.96 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dollar General also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $10.63-$10.68 EPS.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $2.86 on Friday, hitting $214.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,213,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,991,622. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.96 and a 200-day moving average of $243.02. The company has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Dollar General has a 12-month low of $183.25 and a 12-month high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.22). Dollar General had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 38.43%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.43 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Dollar General will post 10.94 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.38%.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Barclays assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Dollar General in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a focus list rating and set a $242.00 price objective (down previously from $289.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a strong-buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $255.13.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant sold 1,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.93, for a total transaction of $475,907.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,334,957.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 447.4% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Dollar General by 156.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 90.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

